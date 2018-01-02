Israeli bill makes it harder to cede parts of Jerusalem al-Quds to Palestinians

Emboldened by a recent US policy shift, the Israeli parliament has passed a bill that makes it more difficult to cede parts of Jerusalem al-Quds to Palestinians, who want the eastern section of the occupied city as the capital of their future state.

Israeli legislators on Tuesday approved the amendment to existing legislation, raising the number of required votes from 61 to 80 in the 120-seat parliament (Knesset) before the regime can relinquish control over any portion of the holy city to a “foreign party”, presstv.ir wrote.

The bill, backed by Israel’s ruling right-wing coalition, was passed with 64 legislators voting in favor and 52 against.

Palestinian officials were not immediately available for comment on the new amendment.

Israel’s opposition head Isaac Herzog said that the extreme right-wing Jewish Home Party, which is part of the ruling coalition of Premier Benjamin Netanyahu, was leading Israel “toward a terrible disaster.”

The decision comes less than a month after US President Donald Trump said the White House recognizes the entire of Jerusalem al-Quds, both its east and west, as Israel’s “capital,” outraging Palestinians and triggering warnings across the world.

The UN resoundingly rejected the policy in a General Assembly vote.

At least 14 Palestinians have been killed and around 3,000 others injured during protests that have ensued the announcement.

Jerusalem al-Quds remains at the core of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with Palestinians hoping that the eastern part of the city would eventually serve as the capital of a future independent Palestinian state.