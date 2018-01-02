Leader: Enemies deploying various tools to hurt Islamic establishment

leader.ir Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei receives families on Iranian martyrs in Tehran, on January 2, 2018.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said enemies have been using various tools to deal blows to the Iranian nation and the Islamic establishment in the course of the latest developments in the country.

“During the events of the past several days, Iran’s enemies, using the various tools at their disposal, including money, weapons, politics, and security apparatus, have allied [with one another] to create problems for the Islamic establishment,” the Leader said on Tuesday, Press TV reported.

Ayatollah Khamenei, however, described “the spirit of courage, sacrifice and faith” in the Iranian nation as an obstacle in the way of the enemy.

The Leader made the remarks during an address to a weekly meeting with a number of martyrs' families.

Ayatollah Khamenei referred to the woeful situation besetting certain West Asian and North African countries, which have been the target of foreign invasion.

The Leader commemorated the sacrifices made by Iranian soldiers who fought and lost their lives during the 1980-88 war with Iraq.

Had the enemy found its way into Iran during the eight-year war, “they would have had no mercy and a situation considerably worse than that of Libya and Syria would have been created for Iran,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

Since Thursday, groups of Iranians have staged protests in several cities to voice their anger over rising prices and economic conditions.

The violence turned deadly in different cities, where groups of participants, some of them armed, began to launch attacks on public property, police stations and religious centers.

Over a dozen people have so far been killed amid the violence, according to state media reports.

The US and Israel have reacted gleefully to the developments in Iran and voiced support for the violence.