RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0818 GMT January 02, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 207396
Published: 1204 GMT January 02, 2018

Deputy minister: Unrest in Iranian cities will soon end

Deputy minister: Unrest in Iranian cities will soon end
Fars News Agency
The photo shows the scene of sporadic clashes in Tehran, Iran, December 31, 2017.

Iran’s deputy interior minister for security said the situation in most of the country has now returned to normal, vowing that the latest wave of unrest will soon come to an end.

Hossein Zolfaghari said on Tuesday that police and security forces had exercised maximum tolerance in bringing the situation under control as long as there was no attempt to damage public property and military sites, Press TV reported.

However, security forces “decisively countered the saboteurs” who resorted to violence, he added.

Despite their complaints about a number of problems, Zolfaghari said, Iranian people clearly understood what was going on and therefore they distanced themselves from those disrupting public order and cooperated with authorities to restore security instead.

“In most parts of the country, the situation is now normal and the unrest that took place in certain areas will soon end with the people's cooperation and the efforts of security forces,” he pointed out.

 

Iran govt. stresses respect for Constitution

 

Separately on Tuesday, the Iranian administration’s spokesman, Mohammad Baqer Nobakht, said at a press conference that Iran's Constitution clearly distinguishes between rioting and protesting without disrupting public security.

He reiterated that the government respects people’s right to protest within a legal framework.

“Even the rioters should be dealt with within the framework of law,” Nobakht said.

A number of protests over economic grievances initially started peacefully in several cities but turned violent and deadly when groups of participants, some of them armed, launched attacks on public property, police stations and religious sites.

Over a dozen people have so far been killed amid the violence, according to state media reports.

   
KeyWords
Unrests
officials
normal
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1337 sec