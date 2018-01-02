RSS
Published: 1216 GMT January 02, 2018

South Korea offers talks with defiant North ahead of Olympics

South Korea offers talks with defiant North ahead of Olympics
South Korea's President Moon Jae-In talks with China's Premier Li Keqiang (not seen) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri/Pool

South Korea on Tuesday offered talks with North Korea amid a standoff over its weapons programs, a day after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said he was open to negotiations but that his country would push ahead with “mass producing” nuclear warheads.

The offer for high-level talks next Tuesday had been discussed with the United States, the South’s unification minister said, while a decision on whether to push back a massive joint military drill between South Korea and the United States until after the Winter Olympics was pending, Reuters reported.

Tension has been rising over North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs, which it pursues in defiance of years of UN Security Council resolutions, with bellicose rhetoric coming from both Pyongyang and the White House. The North sees the regular war drills between the South and the United States as preparations for war.

   
