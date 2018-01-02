Mogherini: EU will continue to work for JCPOA implementation by all sides

European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said the bloc – as a multilateral and reliable power – will continue to work for the Iran nuclear agreement to be implemented by all sides.

She made the comments in her report about special moments marking the year 2017.

Mogherini said a difficult moment for multilateralism came after US President Donald Trump’s decision not to certify again the nuclear deal with Iran in the US Congress, federicamogherini.net reported.

At the UN General Assembly’s ministerial week last September, I chaired the meeting of the countries who had negotiated the 2015 nuclear deal. In that occasion, we acknowledged once again that Iran is implementing the deal, as certified nine times by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), she said.

Mogherini underlined that the EU – as a multilateral and reliable power – will continue to work for the JCPOA to be implemented by all sides.

Trump delivered an anti-Iran speech on October 13, in which he said he would not continue to certify Iran’s compliance with the terms of the JCPOA, reached under his predecessor Barack Obama, and warned that he might ultimately terminate the agreement.

The EU has repeatedly supported the JCPOA against the US accusations. The new US administration has accused Iran of violating the “spirit” of the nuclear deal, the allegations that Tehran has denied.

In December, Mogherini said that renegotiating nuclear deal between Iran and the P5+1 group of countries is "simply not an option."

She noted that the EU has made its position very clear to the US president that it fully supports the JCPOA, and that preserving the deal is a shared security interest for European countries.

