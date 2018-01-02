Iran denounces Trump’s insulting remarks against Iranians

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi in a statement on Tuesday denounced US president’s meddlesome and insulting tweets about Iran, saying that his “confused and contradictory positions against Iranians are nothing new”.

“He (Trump) recently called Iranians ‘a terrorist nation’ and used a fake name for the Persian Gulf, stirring the Iranians’ national feelings and angering them around the world,” the spokesman said.

Now, he added, Trump has addressed the Iranian nation who have a rich culture by using insulting words under the pretext of sympathizing with them.

“Instead of wasting his time in posting futile and insulting tweets about other nations and countries, he had better address his domestic affairs and issues such as the daily killings of dozens of people in armed conflicts and shooting in various states of the US…,” Qassemi added.

As some cities in Iran have recently been scenes of protests against economic problems, the US president has sided with the protesters.

“Iran is failing at every level despite the terrible deal made with them by the Obama Administration,” Trump said on his twitter account on Monday.

“They (Iranian people) are hungry for food & for freedom. Along with human rights, the wealth of Iran is being looted. TIME FOR CHANGE!” he added in his tweet.

Also on Tuesday, Iran’s ambassador to London in an article hit back at US president for offending the Iranian people by calling them ‘hungry for food’, saying the Iranian nation is ready to help the Trump administration combat hunger in the US if he makes a request.

Denouncing Trump’s “hypocritical sympathy” with protestors in Iran, Baeedinejad said a large number of Americans are suffering from hunger and the US itself has been gripped with uneven distribution of wealth for many years.

Referring to the statistics released by Feeding America, he said the nonprofit organization’s figures show that one in 8 American struggles to get enough to eat, noting that 42 million people in the US are suffering from hunger, including 13 million children and more than 5 million elderly people.

Instead of insulting the great Iranian nation, the US president had better call for help from Iranians in addressing hunger in the US, Baeedinejad added, saying the Iranian nation would not reject Trump’s request.