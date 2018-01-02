Israeli warplanes strike Gaza Strip

The strikes hit the cities of Khan Yunis and Deir al-Balah, respectively in the coastal sliver’s southern and central parts, on Tuesday, AFP reported.
It cited a statement from the Israeli Army as saying that the aircraft had hit a “military compound” belonging to the Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas, according to Press TV.
Palestinian security sources said the strikes caused damage but no casualties.
A day earlier, a single rocket had been allegedly fired from Gaza toward the southern parts of the Israeli-occupied territories.
The projectiles are seldom known to cause any casualties or serious material damage. Tel Aviv, however, retaliates in force on every occasion, unleashing its airpower on the densely-crowded strip of around two million.
The Israeli regime has waged several wars on Gaza since 2008. Thousands of Gazans have been killed or maimed in the Israeli offensives and a significant portion of infrastructure there has been destroyed.
The Israeli military brought the coastal enclave under a crippling siege in 2007, months after Hamas won elections and came to power there.
The United Nations says the overall situation will make Gaza uninhabitable by 2020.