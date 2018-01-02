RSS
0818 GMT January 02, 2018

News ID: 207405
Published: 0257 GMT January 02, 2018

Iranian filmmaker selected for French festival jury

Iranian filmmaker selected for French festival jury

Iranian director and animator Kianoush Abedi will serve on the panel of jury at the Second Les Film de la Toile Festival.

The French festival is celebrated by students in Paris, France and will be held from November 1-4, 2018 at the University of Paris. It will host films whose duration do not exceed five minutes, ifilmtv.ir reported.

The event will present prizes which include best film award, best originality award, best humor award and best audience award.

Les Films de la Toile is an international festival of short movies directed by students. The festival take place in the university Paris 8 (Saint-Denis). Last year, 50 short movies were selected for the competition.

Abedi directed 'LooLoo', 'Irreversible' and 'Alphabet’ of which the latest is a six-minute movie narrating the story of people who have forgotten life and are separated from knowledge and truth, people who cannot hear, see or speak, whereas words eagerly await them.

   
