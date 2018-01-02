'It Rains Slowly'in Bangladesh

Iranian short film is scheduled to go on the silver screen at the 11th International Children's Film Festival in Bangladesh.

Directed by Saeed Nejati, the short film is to take part in the event's Panorama competition section, IRNA reported.

Nejati's film is the first joint product of Qom Youth Cinema Society and the İzmir Metropolitan Municipality from Turkey.

Founded in 2008, the International Children's Film Festival in Bangladesh is the iggest film festival in this country and also the only international film festival for children and young adults of the country.

The 11th edition of the film event is slated for January 27 – February 2, 2018 in Dhaka, Bangladesh.