0818 GMT January 02, 2018

News ID: 207412
Published: 0313 GMT January 02, 2018

Zanganeh expresses grief over demise of Moinfar

Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh sent a message expressing his grief and condolences over the demise of Ali Akbar Moinfar, the first oil minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran who died at the age of 89 on Tuesday.

Born in 1928, Moinfar studied seismology in Japan and was a founding member of the Islamic Association of Engineers, Shana reported.

In September 1979, Moinfar was appointed oil minister in a cabinet reshuffle, becoming the first oil minister of Iran, when the office was established.

He also served as the chairman and managing director of National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).

   
