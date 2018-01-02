RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0817 GMT January 02, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 207415
Published: 0317 GMT January 02, 2018

Tehran to host gathering of oil, petrochemicals unions

Tehran to host gathering of oil, petrochemicals unions

Tehran will host the first joint gathering of the heads of oil, gas and petrochemical associations, commissions and unions from Iran and South Korean on January 9.

Jointly organized by the chambers of commerce of Iran and South Korea at the Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, the gathering will highlight the role of the private sector in expanding exports of oil, gas and petrochemical products and discuss the challenges facing the sector, Shana reported.

The meeting will also deal with technology transfer, enhancing domestic capabilities as well as the advantages and disadvantages of state participation in oil projects.

The aim of the conference is to establish effective communication between the organizations, examine the challenges and reflect on the solutions and proposals in the oil, gas and petrochemicals sectors.

   
KeyWords
Tehran
oil
union
petchem
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/3818 sec