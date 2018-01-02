Tehran to host gathering of oil, petrochemicals unions

Tehran will host the first joint gathering of the heads of oil, gas and petrochemical associations, commissions and unions from Iran and South Korean on January 9.

Jointly organized by the chambers of commerce of Iran and South Korea at the Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, the gathering will highlight the role of the private sector in expanding exports of oil, gas and petrochemical products and discuss the challenges facing the sector, Shana reported.

The meeting will also deal with technology transfer, enhancing domestic capabilities as well as the advantages and disadvantages of state participation in oil projects.

The aim of the conference is to establish effective communication between the organizations, examine the challenges and reflect on the solutions and proposals in the oil, gas and petrochemicals sectors.