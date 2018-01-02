Saudi Arabia pressures Canada over calls to end Yemen war

Saudi Arabia is reported to have imposed a great deal of pressure on the Canadian Embassy in Riyadh over Canada’s campaign to end the war in Yemen, a source close to the embassy has revealed.

The pressure, it is said, includes unspecified “threats”.

According to Al-Khaleej Online, the informed source said that Canada is currently leading an international campaign to force Saudi Arabia to stop its war on Yemen which has killed thousands of civilians and caused famine in the country. Nearly 20 million people are starving and one million people have succumbed in a massive cholera epidemic, middleeastmonitor.com reported.

Canada is said to have issued several humanitarian appeals to many countries and international organizations to put pressure on Saudi Arabia to lift the siege imposed on Yemen, and allow humanitarian convoys to enter.

The source added that the Canadian government provided statistics and figures showing the scale of the destruction caused by the Saudi-led coalition.

It is hoped that this will see Riyadh challenged about the war in the international arena.

The Saudi war was launched in March 2015 in support of Yemen’s former Riyadh-friendly government and against the country’s Houthi Ansarullah movement.

The offensive has, however, achieved neither of its goals despite the spending of billions of petrodollars and the enlisting of the cooperation of Saudi Arabia's regional and Western allies.

The Saudi-led campaign, which is accompanied by a land, aerial and naval blockade of Yemen, has so far killed more than 13,600 people and led to a humanitarian crisis.

In a joint statement in December, the United Nations agencies, namely the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Food Program (WFP) and the Children's Fund (UNICEF), expressed concerns about the situation in Yemen.

The statement was released to mark the 1,000th day since the beginning of the Saudi war on Yemen.

“We have passed the grim milestone of 1,000 days of war in Yemen. As violence has escalated in recent days, children and families are yet again being killed in attacks and bombardment," it read.

Yemen is grappling with the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, with some 75 percent of its population in need of humanitarian assistance, the statement said.