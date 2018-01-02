RSS
January 02, 2018

January 02, 2018

Nobakht: Protests against government among citizens’ rights

Nobakht: Protests against government among citizens’ rights
IRNA

Iran's government spokesman Mohammad-Baqer Nobakht said on Tuesday that protest against the government’s performance is respected from the perspective of citizens’ rights.

Nobakht made the remarks during his weekly press briefing in reaction to the recent protests across the country against economic problems facing the country, IRNA reported.

He underlined that the government has shown its adherence to the citizens’ rights for protests and people can hold demonstrations under the Constitution.

Referring to the riots that erupted during recent protests in the country, Nobakht said “Whatever disturbs national security and harms individual and public interests is considered as a crime and is condemned both by the nation and the Constitution.

However, he noted that the important issue is that every person, either security forces or rioters, who lose their lives or suffer injury during the protests are “Iranians”.  

More than 21 people have lost their lives during recent protests across the country.

 

 

 

 

 

 

   
