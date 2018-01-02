RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0818 GMT January 02, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 207422
Published: 0349 GMT January 02, 2018

Iran’s border crossings with Iraqi Kurdistan reopen

Iran’s border crossings with Iraqi Kurdistan reopen

Iran’s two border crossings with Iraqi Kurdistan region have resumed their operations following an announcement by the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), the director general of the Interior Ministry’s Border Affairs Department said.

Shahriar Heidari said that according to the interior minister, Parviz Khan border crossing in the western province of Kermanshah and Tamarchin border crossing in the northwestern province of West Azarbaijan reopened on Tuesday, Tasnim News Agency reported.

He said the reopening of the borders came after an announcement by the SNSC and the resumption of activities of diplomatic and security organizations in the districts.

Iran shut its common frontier with the semiautonomous Iraqi Kurdistan Region at the request of Baghdad after the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) held a referendum to secede from the Arab country in September.

People in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq voted on September 25 in a controversial referendum, amid rising tensions and international opposition.

The referendum set off a chain of events, culminating in a military confrontation between Erbil and Baghdad.

Iraqi government forces launched a major operation in Kirkuk on October 16 and took control of its oil fields and a strategic military base without any armed clashes.

 

   
KeyWords
border
Iran
Kurdistan
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2161 sec