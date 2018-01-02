Trump again expresses support for rioters in Iran

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, Trump called the Iranian government “brutal and corrupt” and said that the United States is “watching” its actions, shortly after the Leader of the Islamic Revolution announced that Iran’s enemies were encouraging violence in the country.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that Iran’s enemies have been using various tools to harm the Islamic establishment.

“During the events of the past several days, enemies of Iran used different tools including cash, weapons, politics and intelligence apparatus to create troubles for the Islamic establishment,” the Leader said during an address to a weekly meeting with a number of martyrs' families.

Ayatollah Khamenei, however, described “the spirit of courage, sacrifice and faith” in the Iranian nation as an obstacle in the way of the enemy.

In his tweet, Trump said, “All of the money that President Obama so foolishly gave them went into terrorism and into their ‘pockets.’ The people have little food, big inflation and no human rights. The U.S. is watching!”

Trump has often denounced the Iran nuclear deal which resulted in the removal of nuclear related international sanctions against the Islamic Republic and Tehran receiving a portion of its own several billions of dollars illegally held by US and European banks.

Trump has falsely claimed that Iran’s assets frozen in overseas banks due to sanctions amounted to around $150 billion, but the actual figure is about one third of this.

Since Thursday, groups of Iranian protesters have staged demonstrations in several cities over rising prices and economic hardships, which are partly the result of years-long illegal US-led economic sanctions against the country.

The sanctions were imposed based on the unfounded accusation that Iran was pursuing non-civilian objectives in its nuclear energy program.

Sporadic violence has erupted during the days of protests in Iran causing a number of deaths.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday the Iranian people would deal with a "small and minority group" of rioters and lawbreakers exploiting the protests against economic conditions in a number of Iranian cities in recent days.

Addressing a Cabinet session on Sunday, Rouhani said the Iranian people were completely free to express their criticism of the government or stage protests according to the Constitution and citizenship rights, and in a way that would lead to the improvement of the country's conditions.

Iranian officials have said Trump’s support for rioters in Iran shows Washington's scheme to hatch a new act of sedition against the Islamic Republic.