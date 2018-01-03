RSS
0818 GMT January 03, 2018

Published: 0459 GMT January 03, 2018

Zarif: Iran’s security, stability based on own people

Zarif: Iran’s security, stability based on own people
VAHID SALAMI/AP

Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif wrote on his tweet late on Tuesday that Iran’s security and stability is based on its own people.

“Unlike cordial regional friends of Trump, the Iranian people are entitled to vote and oppose,” he said, IRNA reported.

The rights achieved with great efforts will be safeguarded and intruders will never be allowed to violate the people’s rights through hostility and vandalism, he said.

US President Donald Trump has posted several tweets to show his support for the protests which have occurred in a number of Iranian cities since Thursday.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi has also denounced Trump 'insulting' tweets about the recent protests in Iran, urging him to avoid interfering in the Islamic Republic's internal affairs.

   
