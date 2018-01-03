Iran, Iraq keen on boosting all-out ties

Iran’s Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi and Speaker of Iraqi Parliament Salim al-Jabouri in a meeting here on Tuesday stressed the need for promoting bilateral ties in all fields.

They also discussed the latest political and security developments in Iraq and the region as well as cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad, IRNA reported.

Holding a meeting of Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation member states (PUIC) in Tehran was among the issues raised during the meeting.

Al-Jabouri said that reconstruction of the cities liberated from Daesh terrorists and repatriation of refugees in the shortest possible time are major problems facing his country.

He also underlined cooperation among regional states in a coordinated fight against terrorist groups.

Masjedi voiced Iran’s readiness for helping Iraq and cooperation with in various sectors.

The meeting of PUIC to be hosted by Iranian Parliament in Tehran will be held on January 16-17.