Protesters shout slogans and wave flags during an anti-US demonstration near the American embassy in the Jordanian capital, Amman, on December 22, 2017. (AFP)

Jordan, the custodian of Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem al-Quds, has condemned as ‘null and void’ the latest Israeli measures meant to consolidate the regime’s occupation of the ancient city and annex more Palestinian territory.

In a post on his official Twitter account on Tuesday, Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi blasted the Israeli Parliament (Knesset) for passing into law the so-called ‘United Jerusalem Bill’ that makes it more difficult to cede parts of occupied Jerusalem al-Quds back to the Palestinians, presstv.com reported.

He also denounced the ruling Israeli Likud Party’s recent vote in favor of a resolution seeking the annexation of large parts of the occupied West Bank.

“Knesset approval of amended Basic Law on #Jerusalem and decision by ruling party to annex settlements and impose sovereignty on West Bank are null and void under Intl law,” Safadi tweeted.

“Israel continues to adopt illegal unilateral decisions that deny region the peace it deserves and is in world interest,” he added.

The Israeli Parliament endorsed the Jerusalem al-Quds bill in a 64-52 vote on Tuesday, raising the number of required votes from 61 to 80 in the 120-seat legislature before the regime can relinquish control over any portion of the holy city to a ‘foreign party.’

Emboldened by a recent US policy shift, the Israeli parliament has passed a bill that makes it more difficult to cede parts of Jerusalem al-Quds to Palestinians.

Over the weekend, the central committee of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party had also voted for a non-binding resolution, asking Israeli law to be applied to “the freed settled expanses of the West Bank,” referring to the parts of the occupied land where the regime has built settlements in de fiancé of international law since 1967.

The measure also called for ‘unimpeded construction’ there.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party has voted for a resolution which calls the formal annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank.

Additionally on Tuesday, Jordanian government spokesman Muhammad al-Momani stressed that East Jerusalem al-Quds is part of the ‘occupied territories’ and its status must be decided upon through negotiations between the Israelis and Palestinians in accordance with international law.

“We are warning Israel of the dangers of its recent actions, including the passing of the above-mentioned bill and the vote by Likud Party members regarding imposing Israeli sovereignty on West Bank settlements,” he said.

Momani also noted that such Israeli moves would undermine the so-called two-state solution to the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The recent Israeli decisions came less than a month after US President Donald Trump declared that Washington was recognizing Jerusalem al-Quds as the ‘capital’ of Israel and planning to relocate the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

The dramatic shift in Washington’s Jerusalem al-Quds policy drew fierce criticism from the international community and triggered protests against the US and Israel worldwide.

On December 21, the United Nations General Assembly voted by a resounding majority to reject Trump’s Jerusalem al-Quds move.

Israel lays claim to the whole Jerusalem al-Quds, but the international community views the ancient city’s eastern sector as occupied land and the Palestinians consider it their future capital.