US after arson, violence in Iran: UN mission

The United States is supporting violence and arson in Iran in order to conceal the defeat of Washington's and its allies' policies in the region, Iran's Permanent Mission to the UN announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Iran strongly condemns the US ambassador's and other American officials' meddling remarks to support violence and unrest in the country, the statement said, IRNA reported.

The statement was issued in response to the interfering comments on Tuesday made by the US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley who claimed that protests across Iran were 'spontaneous' and not driven by the outside forces.

By the meddling remarks, they want to take revenge on the brave Iranian people, the statement read.

In recent days, rallies were held across the country in protest to the economic situation which turned to violence in some parts.