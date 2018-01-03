RSS
News ID: 207449
Published: 0700 GMT January 03, 2018

Serbia expecting more Iranian tourists

Serbia expecting more Iranian tourists

Serbia is anticipating a rise in the number of tourists from Iran and China, said Serbian minister of tourism.

Serbia earned $1.2 billion through tourism in 2017 that was the most successful years for Serbia, said the Deputy Prime Minister of Serbia and the Minister of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications Rasim Ljajić, IRNA reported.

He added that through visa waiver with Iran that took place in 2017 and the Tehran-Belgrade direct flight that is to be launched in January 2018, the number of tourists from Iran will increase.

   
KeyWords
Serbia
Iran
China
Rasim Ljajić
 
