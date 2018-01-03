Bahrain arrests wanted political activist sentenced to death

The file photo shows Bahraini activist Abdullah Hali al-Rashed, 29, who has been sentenced to death

Bahraini regime forces have arrested two political activists, including one who is sentenced to death, amid ongoing anti-regime protests across the country.

On Tuesday, Bahraini police forces detained Hussein Abdullah Hali al-Rashed, 29, who has been sentenced to death and stripped of his citizenship, presstv.com reported.

Rashed had been on Manama regime’s wanted list since 2008.

Bahraini forces also arrested Sheilkh Mahmoud al-Aali, after a Bahraini court issued a six-month prison sentence against him, Arabic-language Lualua TV network reported.

The developments came as Bahraini people staged anti-regime protests across the sheikdom, including in Sanabis, al-Akr, al-Ma’amir and several other regions.

Bahraini anti-regime protesters stage rally in al-Ma’amir on January 2, 2017. (TWITTER)

On Thursday, Amnesty International expressed deep concern over the continuation of human rights violations in Bahrain, saying the situation indicates the Al Khalifah regime’s campaign to silence voices of dissent in the sheikdom.

Thousands of anti-regime protesters have held demonstrations in Bahrain on an almost daily basis ever since a popular uprising began in the country in mid-February 2011.

They are demanding that the Al Khalifah dynasty relinquish power and allow a just system representing all Bahrainis to be established.

Manama has gone to great lengths to clamp down on any sign of dissent. On March 14, 2011, troops from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were deployed to assist Bahrain in its crackdown.

Scores of people have lost their lives and hundreds of others sustained injuries or got arrested as a result of the Al Khalifah regime’s crackdown.