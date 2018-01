To Trump: Iran the cradle of democracy

US President Donald Trump should understand that Iran is the “cradle of democracy,” special aide to the Iranian Parliament Speaker Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Wednesday.

“Iran is the cradle of democracy, not a place for starting a riot,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in a twitter message, IRNA reported.

“Trump, the Islamic Iran is just a powerful country which crushed the US-made Daesh with the help of its allies in the region,” Amir-Abdollahian wrote.

The US President Donald Trump, via several twitter messages, supported the recent unrest in Iran due to the economic situation in the country, and turned into violence in some parts.