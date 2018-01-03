Rezaei: US to be once again forced to apologize to Iranian nation

Former Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Commander Mohsen Rezaei, reacting to US interventions in the recent protests across the country, said American authorities will be once again forced to apologize to the great Iranian nation over their offensive remarks.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has warned that the enemies are using every possible means to harm the Iranian nation and the Islamic establishment.

Press TV has talked to Richard Black, Virginia State Senator, as well as Tony Gosling, investigative journalist, to get their opinions on the latest riots in Iran.

Richard Black believes that foreign intelligence agents are at work in Iran with the goal of escalating ordinary demonstrations into violent riots.

He also warned the Iranian nation not to fall into the trap of Western intelligence agencies which seek to turn the situation in Iran much like in Syria and Libya.

“One of the things that I hope that Iranians would be watchful for — I do not take a position on regular demonstration — but where you see people who are shot down, be very conscious that it is a common technique of Western intelligence agencies that you shoot a police officer, you shoot a demonstrator, and before long both sides think that the other side is trying to kill them and it is a way of escalating an ordinary demonstration into a riot or revolution. I think that would be the worst possible thing for Iran,” he said.

The senator further emphasized that foreign nations have no right to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, stressing that it is contrary to international law.

He also noted that no nation can permit violence to consume the country because there is an obligation to protect civilians from terrorists who would seize control of demonstrations.

Ayatollah Khamenei said Iran’s enemies have in recent days been seeking to harm the Islamic establishment using all means available to them.

Black further maintained that trying to attack a police station more sounds like a deliberate provocation by an intelligence agency from a foreign state rather than a public demonstration.

He also opined that Iran will succeed in getting through this situation, expressing hope that Iranian people will channel their efforts into productive activities.

Meanwhile, Tony Gosling, the other panelist on the program, asserted that it has been a long-term US attempt to control Iran and bring about a regime change in the country.

Therefore, he said, there is no reason to suspect that Washington would not use the same tactics which were employed in Syria and Libya to try and destabilize Iran and interfere on the ground.

The comments come as the United States has reacted gleefully to the developments in Iran and voiced support for the violence.

The analyst also criticized Western media for their biased approach toward the events in Iran, concluding that there is a ‘powerful news management operation’ going on in those countries.