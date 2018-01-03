Rouhani, Turkey's Erdogan talk bilateral ties, Iran protests

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, in a phone conversation, conferred on bilateral ties and Iran’s recent protests.

During the call that was made on Wednesday, Rouhani expressed satisfaction over growing cooperation between the two countries in political, security and economic fields, expressing hope that in the New Year, a boost in bilateral and regional ties can be witnessed, president.ir reported.

Officials in Erdogan's office said that during the telephone conversation Erdogan stressed the importance of stability and calm, Daily Sabah reported.

Erdogan also reiterated that Turkey back's Rouhani's statement in which he upheld Iranians' right protests but urged them not to violate laws.

"In the Islamic Republic of Iran, people are free to express their criticism and protest within the framework of the law, and without a doubt, people's security and peace is very important for us and therefore, we will not remain silent towards violence and unlawful acts," the Iranian president’s site quoted him as saying.

Erdogan's office said Rouhani thanked Erdogan and told him that he hoped the protests would end "in a couple of days."

Turkey and Iran have grown closer as they work together to try and end the conflict in Syria.