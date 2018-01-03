UN releases 'Save the Earth' animation

An animation on climate change called 'Save the Earth' has been produced and released by UNIDO with Global Environment Facilities(GEF) financing, under the project of 'Industrial Energy Efficiency (IEE) in key sectors in Iran'.

The United Nations Information Center (UNIC) in Tehran said in press release on Wednesday that the main focus of 'Save the Earth' is climate change and its consequences for the earth. In this animation, energy efficiency has been mentioned as one of the key solutions for combating climate change, IRNA reported.

"Producing this animation in Persian language aimed at introducing the consequences of climate change to industries and mentioning the negative impacts of overusing of fossil fuels in industries on the earth, plus the necessity of applying energy efficiency for industries in Iran," said Nasim Shekari, the national coordinator of IEE project.

She further said animation is one of the most effective media for increasing awareness on energy saving. "As climate change is one of the biggest challenges which the Earth is facing, in this animation we tried to deliver some information on this issue and energy efficiency."

'Save the Earth' is directed by Amin Haqshenas and it is narrated by the famous Iranian actress, dubber and poet Zhaleh Olov.