0820 GMT January 03, 2018

Published: 0314 GMT January 03, 2018

Hungary, Poland want a strong say in Europe's future

Hungary, Poland want a strong say in Europe's future

Hungary and Poland want a strong say in the future of Europe and firmly reject the EU's migrant quotas, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday after meeting his counterpart from Warsaw, Mateusz Morawiecki, in Budapest.

"The EU's migration policy... has failed," Orban told a news conference, Reuters wrote.

"We want to have a strong say, as these countries (in Central Europe) have a vision about the future of Europe."
Orban, a long-time ally of Poland within the EU, said in December that Hungary would block any action to suspend Poland's voting rights in the EU.

   
