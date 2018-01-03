-
Norway suspends arms exports to UAE over war on Yemen
PM: Ethiopia to release all political prisoners
Hungary, Poland want a strong say in Europe's future
Emergency services: Death toll from Peru bus crash rises to 48
Storm Eleanor barrels through Europe
Palestinians say won't be 'blackmailed' after Trump threat
Inter-Korean hotline reopens after Seoul proposed talks
Council president: Iran not currently on agenda of UN Security Council
Rezaei: US to be once again forced to apologize to Iranian nation
Russia’s oil production highest since 1999