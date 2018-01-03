Persian Gulf Star Refinery producing 12m liters of gasoline per day

Iran's flagship prime quality gasoline production project is now producing 12 million liters of the strategic fuel every day.

Shana quoted the Managing Director of Persian Gulf Star Refinery Mohammad-Ali Dadvar as saying that the refinery, which came on stream last April, had already produced 80 million liters of 'Euro 5' gasoline that had been delivered to key fuel storage points.

Dadvar added that another consignment of 20 million liters of gasoline would also be delivered to storage points tomorrow.

The official underlined that Iran no longer required foreign finance to further develop Persian Gulf Star Refinery.

He said a decision had been made to stop attracting foreign loans for the project in order to prevent further costs for the country.

Davdar added that the costs of completing the refinery would be met from the sales of naphtha it produced.

He further said the final production capacity of the project is 36 million liters per day which he hoped would be materialized in the near future.

The official said Persian Gulf Star Refinery was also producing 3.5 million liters per day of diesel, adding that the required modifications would be made for production of Euro-5 diesel from the next month.

Persian Gulf Star Refinery — the biggest condensate refining facility in the Middle East — has a final capacity of processing 360,000 barrels per day.

Iran hopes the project would do away with gasoline imports.

In addition to gasoline and diesel, other daily products of the project after completion would four million liters of liquefied petroleum gas and three million liters of aviation fuel.