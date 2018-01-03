Sweet gas output up 9%

Iranian gas refineries processed 152 billion cubic meters (bcm) of sweet gas during March 21-December 21, 2017, indicating a nine-percent growth compared to 139 bcm for the same period last.

Announcing this, Director for Coordination and Supervision on Production at the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) Gholamreza Bahman-Nia added that production of byproducts in Iranian refineries has increased with the launching of new phases of South Pars Gas Field, Shana reported.

He noted that the production of gas condensates in Iranian refineries witnessed an 11-percent rise during the nine-month while sulfur production registered a five-percent growth.

Bahman-Nia put the increase in ethane production at 25 percent noting that the country has the capacity to increase the figure.