RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0822 GMT January 03, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 207483
Published: 0304 GMT January 03, 2018

Sweet gas output up 9%

Sweet gas output up 9%

Iranian gas refineries processed 152 billion cubic meters (bcm) of sweet gas during March 21-December 21, 2017, indicating a nine-percent growth compared to 139 bcm for the same period last.

Announcing this, Director for Coordination and Supervision on Production at the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) Gholamreza Bahman-Nia added that production of byproducts in Iranian refineries has increased with the launching of new phases of South Pars Gas Field, Shana reported.

He noted that the production of gas condensates in Iranian refineries witnessed an 11-percent rise during the nine-month while sulfur production registered a five-percent growth.

Bahman-Nia put the increase in ethane production at 25 percent noting that the country has the capacity to increase the figure.

   
KeyWords
Sweet
gas
Iran
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/8777 sec