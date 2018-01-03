Director: Iran animation to conquer global market

Iran animation is close to conquering the world markets, said the director of animated movie 'Holy Cast'.

Mohammad-Amin Hamedani, the director and producer of 'Holy Cast' said this in a press conference in Tehrann which was also attended by character designer Mohammad Kheirandish, the writer Houman Fazel and technical manager Mostafa Shah-Mardani, ifilmtv.ir reported.

He added, "We have reached a fine spot in animation techniques, but we need to devote more time to film script. We can deliver a fine production when animation technique and script meet each other in a common setting."

Hamedani said people are the most important supporter of animation industry in which we are progressing well. "We are not far from conquering the world markets ... I am hopeful that people and the media can help," he added.

'Holy Cast' narrates a story from the Holy Qur'an. It is about a group of people who were thrown into a ditch and set alight due to their strong belief in Allah.

The animation has so far bagged dozens of international and domestic awards as well as accolades from festivals in New York, Madrid, Hollywood, India's Jaipur, Romania, London, and Iran's Fajr Film Festival.

The animated film also won the Special Jury award at the 30th International Film Festival for Children and Youth in historic Iranian city of Isfahan.

Some famous Iranian voice-actors, including Changiz Jalilvand, Khosro Khosrowshahi, Bahram Zand, Nasrollah Medqalchi and Akbar Mannani, led by Maryam Shirzad, lent their voices to the animation.

The animation has been on screen in Iranian cinema theaters since November 30, 2017.