0821 GMT January 03, 2018

News ID: 207487
Published: 0325 GMT January 03, 2018

Minister: Government will do its utmost to meet people’s demands

Minister: Government will do its utmost to meet people’s demands
IRNA

National Desk

Iran’s Labor Minister Ali Rabiei said on Tuesday the government respects the people’s demands, listens to them and will do its utmost to meet their demands.

He made the remarks in a meeting in northern city of Fereydunkenar in Mazandaran Province on Tuesday, IRNA reported.

Rabiei said that the government’s programs are aimed at responding to the people’s demands and called the criticism and protest against the government as the people’s rights.

He said that the enemies should know that those who have held demonstrations, are our children and they will not let the enemies carry out their plots in the country.

Last week, a number of peaceful protests over economic problems started in several Iranian cities, but those gatherings turned violent when groups of participants, some of them armed, vandalized public property and launched attacks on police stations and government buildings.

Over a dozen people have been killed in the ensuing violence, according to state media reports.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

   
