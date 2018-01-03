RSS
Int'l Prophet of Kindness Congress kicks off in southeastern Iran

The 2nd International Poetry Congress of the Prophet of Kindness began in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchestan with the participation of Iranian and foreign poets on Wednesday.

Director of Sistan-Baluchestan Culture Department Hossein Mesgarani told IRNA, "The congress aims at developing the culture of empathy to reinforce ties between Islamic faiths."

He noted that 1,021 works in Persian, Baluchi, Turkish, Kurdish, Turkmen and Urdu as well as in Pashto and Sistani dialects were submitted to the secretariat of the congress.

"The congress has two sections namely modern and classic poetry and the works were judged by a panel of 12 prominent jury members," he added.

"In addition to Iranian poets, literary figures from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan also sent their works to the congress," Mesgarani pointed out.

   
KeyWords
SE Iran
IranDaily
Sistan-Baluchestan
 
