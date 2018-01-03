Iran calls on Telegram to block terrorist channels

Minister of communications and information technology said that following the recent violent protests in the country the government has called on Telegram management to block terrorist channels.

Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said, “If Telegram manager does not respect Iranians’ demand, the application will be closed completely”, IRNA reported.

“Following the Supreme National Security Council meeting, decision has been made to temporary filter Telegram to prevent activities of anti-Revolution rioters,” he said.

A number of Iranian cities were the scenes of riots in recent days. The protests against rising prices and economic situation turned into sporadic violence in some places.