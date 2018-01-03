CAO’s head: JCPOA puts Iran's fleet on renewal path

National Desk

Director General of Civil Aviation Organization of Iran Farzaneh Sharafbafi said after purchase of planes in post-nuclear deal era, Iran's aviation fleet is on the renewal path.

“In line with renewing the naval fleet, eight ATR planes entered Iran’s fleet and two more will also be added soon,” Sharafbafi said on Wednesday.

“It will help Civil Aviation Organization of Iran to give better services to the passengers,” she said, IRNA reported.

She said that a total of 20 ATR planes are planned to be delivered to Iran, part of an effort to modernize the nation’s fleet.

The 70-seat ATRs are expected to serve secondary cities inside Iran.

The ATR 72 is a twin-engine turboprop, short-haul regional airliner developed and produced in France and Italy by aircraft manufacturer ATR, a joint venture formed by French aerospace company Aérospatiale (now Airbus) and Italian aviation conglomerate Aeritalia.

Following the implementation of the 2015 nuclear deal officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and removal of anti-Iran sanctions, the agreements to buy 100 planes from the French Company Airbus, 80 planes from US-based Boeing and 20 from ATR were signed.

Airbus have already delivered three planes – built at Airbus factories in Europe – to Iran.

Iran wants to reopen for business after decades of sanctions. Under the 2015 agreement between Tehran and world powers, Iran secured an easing of sanctions in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.