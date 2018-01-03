Enemies target Iran due to its resistance, support for oppressed: IRGC chief

The chief commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says enemies have been struggling to pose cultural and economic threats to the Islamic Republic, which has stood up to their hegemonic moves.

“Enemies know that they can by no means threaten the Islamic Republic of Iran militarily, and after the Sacred Defense (during Iraq’s imposed war on Iran) they have invested heavily to carry out cultural, economic and security threats against Iran," Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari said on Wednesday.

In reaction to recent protests in some Iranian cities, the IRGC commander added that Iran's enemies "are doomed to failure" with regard to the riots.

He said the Iranian nation has been targeted due to its resistance against the US and its "lackeys" and for its support for the oppressed nations worldwide.

Today, the enemy, which has suffered due to its failing policies in the region, is seeking to create insecurity in the Islamic Iran, he said, warning against any compromises with foreign powers.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the IRGC commander said “a large number of the arrested trouble-makers at the center of the sedition had received training from counter-revolutionaries and the terrorist Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO).”

Last week, a number of peaceful protests over economic problems broke out in several Iranian cities, but the gatherings turned violent when groups of participants, some of them armed, vandalized public property and launched attacks on police stations and government buildings.

Over a dozen people have been killed in the ensuing violence, according to state media reports.

On Wednesday, Iranians from all walks of life took to the streets in several cities to condemn the violence.

The participants voiced support for the government and shouted slogans against the US and the Israeli regime for backing the riots.