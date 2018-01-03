RSS
0822 GMT January 03, 2018

News ID: 207497
Published: 0555 GMT January 03, 2018

Six alleged neo-Nazi members arrested over terrorism plot in UK

Six alleged neo-Nazi members arrested over terrorism plot in UK

British police say six people have been arrested by counter-terrorism officers on suspicion of belonging to a banned far-right neo-Nazi group who were planning terrorist acts.

Five men in their twenties and a 37-year-old woman were detained on Wednesday on suspicion of being members of the banned far-right group National Action.

They were held under anti-terrorism legislation and several properties were being searched.

A string of counter-terrorism units, including from the West Midlands, north-west, south-east and east England were involved in the operation.

“The arrests were pre-planned and intelligence-led; there was no threat to the public’s safety,” a spokesperson for West Midlands Police said.

National Action is a neo-Nazi organization described as a terrorist group by the UK government.

The group became the first far-right group to be outlawed in Britain last year after the murder of Member of Parliament Jo Cox, whose killing the group had praised.

In July, a senior police chief said the number of referrals to the authorities about suspected right-wing extremists had doubled since the murder of Cox, who was killed in June last year by a loner obsessed with Nazis and white supremacist ideology.

   
