Chechen president dismisses Trump’s anti-Iran stance

Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov ruled out US President Donald Trump’s anti-Iran position.

“Just Iranian government and people can solve issues of the country,” Kadyrov said on Wednesday, IRNA reported.



“As Iran’s neighbor, Russia is interested in peace, and stability in Iran,” he added.



“Despite the fact that the US administration is silent towards blocking some Americans’ accounts in social networks, Trump urges Iran to pave the way for protesters to express their views,” he said.



“Trump calls Iran support of Syria in fighting Daesh terrorists and also Palestinian rights as sponsoring terrorism,” Kadyrov noted.



He pointed to his blocked account in Facebook, saying US is not happy with my views on US measures in Islamic World.



A number of the Iranian cities were the scenes of unrests in recent days. The protests against rising prices and economic situation turned into sporadic violence in some places.