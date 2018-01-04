Iran UN envoy slams US 'grotesque meddling' in its internal affairs

Iran’s UN ambassador has condemned the US support for protests in the Islamic Republic as "grotesque" meddling in the country's internal affairs and a violation of international law.

Gholamali Khoshroo made the remarks in a Wednesday letter to the UN Security Council and to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, presstv.ir reported.

Washington "has stepped up its acts of intervention in a grotesque way in Iran's internal affairs under the pretext of providing support for sporadic protests, which in several instances were hijacked by infiltrators," he said.

Last week, a number of peaceful protests over economic problems broke out in several Iranian cities, but the gatherings turned violent when groups of participants, some of them armed, vandalized public property and launched attacks on police stations and government buildings.

Over a dozen people have been killed in the ensuing violence, according to state media reports.

Khoshroo added that the US was acting in violation of international law and principles of the UN Charter.

"The president and vice president of the United States, in their numerous absurd tweets, incited Iranians to engage in disruptive acts," he added.

Over the past few days, US President Donald Trump and members of his admiration have angered Iranians by repeatedly posting insulting tweets against the nation.

"The US Department of State went so far as admitting that the US government wants to encourage protestors in Iran to change their government, admitting that the US is engaged in interfering with the internal affairs of Iran through Facebook and Twitter," he added.

Earlier in the day, the chief commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said that enemies have been struggling to pose cultural and economic threats to the Islamic Republic.

In reaction to recent protests in some Iranian cities, the IRGC commander added that Iran's enemies "are doomed to failure" with regard to the riots.