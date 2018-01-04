RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0821 GMT January 04, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 207503
Published: 0538 GMT January 04, 2018

Iran to attend 2018 Composite-Expo

Iran to attend 2018 Composite-Expo

Iran is to showcase knowledge-based products in the 11th International Specialized Exhibition (Composite-Expo) which is slated to be held on Feb 27- March 1 in Moscow, Russia.

The annual exhibition Composite-Expo is unique in Russia; the international specialized exhibition of composite materials which visually shows achievements in the spherex of materials technology, promoting exhibitors in establishing new business contacts and partner relations, IRNA reported.

Composite-Expo is held at the end of February at the leading exhibition center of Moscow - Crocus Expo International Exhibition Centre.

Industrial and economic relations' development, scientific and technical information exchange and wide introduction and application of innovative technologies of composite materials manufacturing and introduction are among man objectives of the event.

   
KeyWords
attendance
Iran
Composite-Expo
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 1/6892 sec