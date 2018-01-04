Iran to attend 2018 Composite-Expo

Iran is to showcase knowledge-based products in the 11th International Specialized Exhibition (Composite-Expo) which is slated to be held on Feb 27- March 1 in Moscow, Russia.

The annual exhibition Composite-Expo is unique in Russia; the international specialized exhibition of composite materials which visually shows achievements in the spherex of materials technology, promoting exhibitors in establishing new business contacts and partner relations, IRNA reported.



Composite-Expo is held at the end of February at the leading exhibition center of Moscow - Crocus Expo International Exhibition Centre.



Industrial and economic relations' development, scientific and technical information exchange and wide introduction and application of innovative technologies of composite materials manufacturing and introduction are among man objectives of the event.