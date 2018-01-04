End of 'Sedition 96' in Iran: IRGC commander

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said that defensive and security threats against Iran do not work any more, declaring the end of the 'Sedition 96'.

'The enemies know that by no means they can threaten the Islamic Republic of Iran's defense,' Major General Mohammad-Ali Jafari said on Wednesday night, adding that the enemies have spared no efforts since the Sacred Defense to threaten Iran culture, economy and security, IRNA reported.



His remarks came after a series of unrest in several Iranian cities, that caused damage to private and public properties, was subsided on Wednesday.



It is not surprising that a successful nation surrounded by a turbulent region, is threatened, as it does not accept the US as its master, he said.



The commander also accused the US, the Zionist regime and the Saudi Arabia of ordering the terrorist group of Daesh (ISIS) to infiltrate Iran, he said that some terrorist cells have been missioned to implement sabotage and explosion plots in Iran.



They are under full control of Iran's security forces, and the terrorist group does not dare to cross Iran's borders, he said.



Today, the enemies, disappointed by all their policies in the region, are only trying to stir instability in Iran, he said, but the people and authorities should be aware that the costs of concession is far higher than resistance.



'Our security alertness and the wisdom of people made the enemies experience another failure,' the General said, adding that if the situation in Iran was similar to those in Egypt, Tunisia, and Libya, maybe Iran would undergo an irrecoverable loss.