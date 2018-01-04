Pakistan says Iran is time tested friend

Pakistan Foreign ministry spokesperson says that Iran is a brotherly neighbor and the country has time tested ties with Iran.

Muhammad Faisal made the remarks during his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, IRNA reported.



He said 'what is happening in Iran is their internal matter, but we are confident that the Iranian government can adequately handle the situation in accordance with the interests of the Iranian people'.



The spokesperson to a question said that there is no proposal of establishment of Chinese military posts in or near to Gwadar. He added this is a fallacious propaganda to target the China-Pakistan ties.



Muhammad Faisal added that Pakistan is hosting the Afghan refugees for more than three decades.



“We have never created any push factors to send them back, we have always requested international community to create some pull factors in Afghanistan so that they could go back to their homeland, they are our guests but we can’t give them permission to stay here for an unlimited period,” he said.



Responding to another question the official said some elements are deliberately spreading false news of decline in Pakistan-Afghanistan trade ties and shifting of Afghan transit trade to other countries.



“The fact of the matter is Pakistan-Afghanistan trade has witnessed a robust growth in the year 2016-2017 comparative to the previous year and the bulk of Afghanistan transit trade is going through Pakistan,” he said.



In his opening remarks the spokesperson said Pakistan unambiguously and steadfastly supports the Palestinian cause. He added that Pakistan has always supported Jerusalem as the capital of the Palestinian State.



He noted Pakistan's explicit position was demonstrated in the rejection of the US decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Zionist Regime.



“The Ambassador of Palestine has participated in many public rallies and meetings in Pakistan, the people and government of Pakistan respect the Palestinian Ambassador's active participation in the events organized to express solidarity with the people of Palestine,” he said.