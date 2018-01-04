Russia, Turkey warn against foreign intervention in Iran’s domestic politics

Russia and Turkey have warned against foreign attempts to interfere in Iran’s domestic affairs following recent protests in some Iranian cities over rising prices and economic problems.

"We warn the US against any attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview with TASS state news agency on Thursday, according to presstv.ir.

"Despite the many attempts to distort what is really going on [in Iran], I am sure that our neighbor, our friend, will overcome its current difficulties," he added.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Kalin, spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, voiced support for Iran’s stability and rejected any foreign interference with respect to the recent protests in the neighboring country.

"We do not accept interventions to distort peace in the Iranian society with tweets," Kalin told reporters in Ankara on Thursday.

“We hope that this problem will be overcome lawfully. Peace in Iran is of great importance to us,” he added.

Last week, a number of peaceful protests over economic problems broke out in several Iranian cities, but the gatherings turned violent when groups of participants, some of them armed, vandalized public property and launched attacks on police stations and government buildings.

Over a dozen people have been killed in the ensuing violence in Iran, according to state media reports.

Siding with the rioters, US President Donald Trump posted several tweets to express his support for protests in Iran. In his latest tweet on Tuesday, the US president said, "The [Iranian] people have little food, big inflation and no human rights. The US is watching!"

In a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday, Erdogan expressed support for Tehran and said that Turkey regarded Iran’s stability and security as that of its own.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ryabkov also slammed a recent call by US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley for an urgent UN Security Council meeting regarding the protests in Iran.

On Tuesday, Haley praised the rioters in Iran, claiming, “The people of Iran are crying out for freedom” and said, “The UN must speak out.”

President of the UNSC Kairat Umarov, however, dismissed her call on Wednesday and said the 15-member body was not currently planning to hold an emergency meeting on Iran.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Iranians from all walks of life took to the streets in several cities to condemn the violence.

The participants voiced support for the government and shouted slogans against the US and the Israeli regime for backing the riots.

The rallies were held in different towns and cities, including Ahvaz, Kermanshah, Bushehr, Abadan, Gorgan, Qom, Isfahan, and Shirazi.

People in Tehran will hold a rally following Friday prayers.