Envoy calls on journalists to boost Iran-China tourism ties

China's ambassador to Iran called on journalists from the two countries to play a role in boosting relations of tourism sectors in Iran and China.

Referring to the visit by some officials and journalists of Chinese television channels to Iran last year, Pang Sen in a press conference said that the purpose of the visits were making documentaries and film series to introduce Iranian tourist attractions to the Chinese as well as the Chinese traditions, IRNA reported.



The journalists from the two countries can play a big role in defining and displaying tourist attractions of Iran and China, he said.



China has issued some 112,000 visas for the Iranian citizens in 2017, he said, adding that the number of Iranians' visit to China rose by 8.8 percent as compared to 2016.



The ambassador also described the Chinese President Xi Jinping's vist to Iran in 2016 as successful through which the roadmap for enhancing bilateral ties between Tehran and Beijing was developed.



Iran and China are two countries along the ancient Silk Road cooperating on the initiative of One Belt, One Road, he said, adding that establishing close ties between the two nations and performing free trade are the two main goals of the initiative introduced by President Xi in 2013.



China says that the initiative is aimed at reviving the ancient Silk Road in order to boost trade and cultural relations among the countries that are located on the route.