0824 GMT January 04, 2018

0310 GMT January 04, 2018

3 officers of police drug unit killed in Khash city

3 officers of police drug unit killed in Khash city

An informed source said that three officers from the drug unit of police have been martyred in clashes with drug traffickers in Khash city in southeastern province of Sistan and Balochestan on Thursday.

Governor of Khash Mohammad Akbar Chakerzehi confirmed the news and condemned it, according to IRNA.

He said martyrdom of these officers will not create any disruption in police duty.

In a conflict in the region of Roud-Hinar in Khash three officers in rank of first lieutenant were killed.

   
