Iran defense minister: US seeks to destabilize region

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said on Thursday that the US has always blamed others for its defeats in various parts of the world and pursued the Zionists approach to destabilize the region.

'Defense cooperation between Iran and Pakistan is positive and the recent visit of Pakistani army commander to Tehran is regarded as a turning-point,' Brigadier General Hatami said in a telephone conversation with his Pakistani counterpart Khurram Dastagir on Thursday.



The Iranin defense minister reiterated that regional developments require both countries and the Islamic world to have further interaction in dealing with global developments.



Poppy cultivation, rise of terrorism in Afghanistan, rampant insecurity and daily massacre of tens of innocent people in countries such as Afghanistan, Yemen, Iraq and Syria have roots in US stupid and evil policies, he said.



Iran and Pakistan enjoy very good capacities and capabilities in the defensive fields; he said adding that these capabilities should be used to broaden economic and security cooperation between the two countries.



Pakistani defense minister, for his part, welcomed expansion of defense cooperation between the two sides, and said rapid developments require closer cooperation between Iran and Pakistan.



Criticizing Trump's repetitious tweets against Pakistan, he underlined that the Islamic countries are independent in meeting their security, and called for more talks with the Iranian defense officials on issues of mutual interest.