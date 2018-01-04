Sheikh Qabalan: Iran leading fight against Takfiri, Zionists

A senior Lebanese cleric pointed to the recent unrest in Iran and said that Iran with its nation's awareness and wisdom of its leadership will overcome all conspiracies and remain as frontier in fight against Zionism and Takfiri.

Speaker of the Supreme Lebanese Shia Assembly Sheikh Abdul Amir Qabalan said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is being targeted by many enemies who are waiting to take opportunity to strike a blow to its security and stability.



Sheikh Qabalan said whatever happened in Iran was people's protest to declare their demand, which was an internal affair, but some elements related to abroad start to seduce an unrest and to use freedom of speech to their own goals for rioting and demolishing.



He stressed full confidence on victory of Iran on all efforts to destabilize its situation, as it overcomes in war against Takfiri terrorists.



Speaker of the Supreme Lebanese Shia Assembly condemned recalls of some regional and international bodies to instigate and fuel flame of riot to revenge Iran's stances in fight against Zionist –Takfiri terrorists as well as support for the oppressed people of Palestine and resistance movement.