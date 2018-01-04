RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0824 GMT January 04, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 207527
Published: 0455 GMT January 04, 2018

Foreigners meddling in Iran's unrest to be disappointed

Foreigners meddling in Iran's unrest to be disappointed

Special Adviser to Turkish President and spokesperson of Turkish President Ibrahim Kalın said on Thursday that foreigners who try to meddle in Iran's unrest will be disappointed as they can do nothing.

Speaking to reporters, he said Ankara attaches importance to Iran's stability, calmness and security.

Foreigners meddling and twitter messages against peace, security and stability of Iran are not acceptable, Kalin said.
 

   
KeyWords
Iran
unrest
Turkish
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 1/2789 sec