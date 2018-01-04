Foreigners meddling in Iran's unrest to be disappointed

News ID: 207527 Published: 0455 GMT January 04, 2018

Special Adviser to Turkish President and spokesperson of Turkish President Ibrahim Kalın said on Thursday that foreigners who try to meddle in Iran's unrest will be disappointed as they can do nothing.

Speaking to reporters, he said Ankara attaches importance to Iran's stability, calmness and security.



Foreigners meddling and twitter messages against peace, security and stability of Iran are not acceptable, Kalin said.



