Iran public prosecutor unveils plots behind street unrests

Iran's Public Prosecutor Mohammad Jafar Montazeri on Thursday unveiled the masterminded plots by the US, the Zionists and Saudi Arabia aiming to trigger unrest in the country.

The plan had been prepared and masterminded some four years ago with close cooperation of those countries, he said.



Montazeri said that the main projector of the plan was an American national named Michael Andrea, a former CIA member in charge of combatting terrorism that formed the group to create unrest in the Islamic Republic of Iran.



Michael Andrea along with an officer affiliated to Mossad spy agency were in charge of masterminding the plot while Saudi Arabia paid for all the expenses, he said.



The plot dubbed as 'Consequential Convergence Doctrine' was designed based on the data gathered throughout years', Montazeri said, adding that they conducted various scenarios such as protesting the high cost of living, high pay of bills and financial demands of the retired people.



Other outlawed groups such as MKO, followers of the monarchial regime, the nationalists and several groups affiliated to the communists were present in the plot, he said.



They had offered two models named Tunisia and Libya and finally chose the latter which was to create waves of unrest from outside to the center, Montazeri added.



They had prepared two operation rooms in Ebril of Iraq and Heart in Afghanistan to cross Daesh Takfiri groups to the streams of these unrests, he said.



Some analysts believe that they had prepared the plot for the year 2018 but due to the country's special circumstances they put it on ahead of schedule, the public prosecutor added.



The assumed that they can put an end to the Islamic revolution through such conspiracies, but to no avail, he said.



Immediately after such unrest, the US 'stupid president' backed the move in his twitter which was followed by supports from England, the Zionist regime and a number of European countries, Montazeri said.



Vigilance of Iranian nation and their insight was a big hurdle to their ill-wishing, he concluded.

