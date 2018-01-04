Failure of enemies’ plots lead to support riots in Iran

Syria’s Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said the failure of enemies’ malicious plots in Syria have forced them to support riots in Iran.

Faisal Mekdad made the remark in his meeting with a visiting Iranian Parliamentary delegation, saying, “decisive defeat of enemies’ plans in Syria has forced them to steer war into the Islamic Republic of Iran and support rioters and protesters in this Islamic country.”

While appreciating the policies adopted by the Islamic Republic of Iran in the region to maintain and safeguard its security and territorial integrity, he said, “under its wise leadership, Iran enjoys high capability and potential to foil plots waged by US and Zionist regime against this country.”

Syrian deputy FM revealed the solidarity of Syrian nation and its officials with the noble nation and government of Iran in fighting against terrorism and added, “Syrian government strongly condemns recent protests and riots happened in the Islamic Republic of Iran as led by the US and Zionist regime and their allies.”

He placed special emphasis on the continuation of confronting with the purposeful Western-Zionist conspiracies and added, “US and Zionist regime should know that their plans in the region will doom to failure.”

For his part, Ahmad Salek Head of Iranian Parliamentary delegation emphasized on establishing unity and amity between Iran and Syria against Zionist regime and also necessity of confronting with the Takfiri thought as heavily backed by the US and Zionist regime.

US intervention in internal affairs of regional countries runs contrary to the international rules and regulations and UN Charter as well, Salek maintained.

Strengthening and broadening parliamentary relationship between Iran and Syria is the main objective behind Iranian delegation trip to Syria, he said and emphasized, “the two countries of Iran and Syria should cooperate with each other in order to fight against terrorism and terrorist activities in the region wholeheartedly.”