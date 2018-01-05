Investors pour money into funds that protect against inflation

Investors are pouring money into funds that protect against higher inflation, starting 2018 by positioning themselves for higher global growth.

Funds that buy inflation-protected bonds took in a fresh $743 million for the week ending January 3, according to data from EPFR Global — the 11th straight week of positive flows. This is the longest streak of inflows since early 2017, when investors added cash to inflation-protected funds for 16 weeks up to March 29, FT reported.

It comes alongside growing indications of global growth, with solid manufacturing data in Europe and Japan on Thursday adding to surveys showing higher than expected private sector jobs gains in the US.

US-focused funds account for the biggest chunk of cash going into inflation-protected bonds, adding $618 million over the past week — the biggest one-week gain since February 2017.

“I am of the belief that higher inflation is one of the most under-appreciated risks of 2018,” said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Financial Group. “We are seeing inflation pressures bubble up.”

Elsewhere, US equity funds lost over $10 billion, with investors rotating into global equity funds and emerging markets amid concerns that US valuations are the most stretched in the world. Funds invested in financial stocks, which are seen to benefit from an uptick in interest rates, took in $692 million, a second consecutive week of inflows.

On Wednesday, minutes from the December meeting of the Federal Reserve’s rate-setting committee showed members continue to believe low levels of unemployment will spur wage increases and push inflation higher.

The minutes added that the introduction of tax reform could create inflationary pressure and push the Fed to raise interest rates more quickly than anticipated. Analysts and investors point to a potentially more hawkish composition for the Fed’s monetary policy-setting committee in 2018, as chair Janet Yellen prepares to step down.

The 10-year US break-even rate, a market measure of investor inflation expectations derived from comparing the yields of conventional and inflation-proofed Treasuries, has risen markedly in recent weeks. It is up 13 basis points to 2.01 percent since the start of December, the first time the measure has sat above two percent since March of last year.

But not everyone is convinced that inflationary pressures are set to rise, with a healthy $4.7 billion added to US bond funds. Sceptics point to the heavy role of rising oil prices in pushing inflation expectations upward; Brent crude was up seven percent since the start of December to $67.99.

Short-term rises in oil prices should not in theory affect inflation forecasts for the next 10 years, but in practice break-evens often move with oil prices.

“It’s not hard for investors in the present environment to convince themselves to add to their Tips holdings. We think it will continue through the early part of 2018,” said Boris Rjavinski, a strategist at Wells Fargo Securities.