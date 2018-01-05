Iraq blames Iran unrest on enemies

Iraqi Vice President Nouri al-Maliki accused the “enemies” of Iran of standing behind the recent deadly protests, but said the events remain an internal affair.

Answering reporters’ questions via his media office, Maliki said “What is going is in Iran is an internal affair, though Iran’s enemies and their extensions inside are trying to stir riots and turbulence”.

He called for “calm and proper measures that serve the best of the friendly Iranian nation”.

Last week, a number of peaceful protests began in several areas across the country, with the participants calling on authorities to address their economic issues.

Those gatherings were, however, overshadowed when armed elements and vandals showed up among ordinary protesters and began to launch attacks on public property, police stations and religious sites.

Over a dozen people have been killed in the violence, according to state media reports. Since Wednesday, Iranian cities have been the scene of large pro-establishment rallies in condemnation of the deadly unrest.